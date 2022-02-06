Sullivan: “Nord Stream-2” will be stopped if Russia invades Ukraine

BY Ivan Maltsev
According to the assistant to the American president for national security, the instructions of U.S. President Joe Biden “were absolutely clear on this matter.”

Assistant to the U.S. President for National Security Jake Sullivan reiterated that the “Nord Stream-2” gas pipeline will be stopped one way or another if Russia invades Ukraine.

“The instructions of [U.S. President Joe] Biden were absolutely clear on this: if Russia invades Ukraine, “Nord Stream-2″ will be stopped in one way or another,” he said in an interview with NBC, aired on Sunday.

Sullivan did not answer the question whether German Chancellor Olaf Scholz would announce a similar position during a visit to Washington on Monday.

