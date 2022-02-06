Sullivan: The United States considers possible escalation around Ukraine during the Olympics

BY Ivan Maltsev
As the assistant to the U.S. President for national Security stated, “we cannot assume that nothing will happen in the next couple of weeks.”

The United States does not rule out that the aggravation of the situation around Ukraine may occur during the Olympics in Beijing. This opinion was expressed on Sunday in an interview with NBC, assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Jake Sullivan.

“We must be prepared for the possibility of military action by Russia before the end of the Olympics. We should also be ready for such an opportunity after the Olympics. <…> That is, we cannot assume that nothing will happen in the next couple of weeks,” he said.

“Is such a scenario possible? Is there any reason to believe that this can happen in this time period? Yes. But there are also reasons to believe that Russia is under the leadership of President [Vladimir] Putin will take steps earlier,” Sullivan added.

