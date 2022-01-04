Swedish royal couple infected with coronavirus

Carl XVI Gustaf and his wife Silvia are in isolation at home in accordance with the current rules.

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and Queen Silvia are infected with coronavirus. This is reported in a press release of the royal court published on Tuesday.

“The king and queen, who are fully vaccinated with three doses [of the COVID-19 vaccine], have mild symptoms, they feel well under the circumstances,” the message explains.

The royal couple is in isolation at home in accordance with the current rules. Currently, experts are monitoring the chain of infection.

Earlier, several other members of the royal family had contracted the coronavirus. In the fall of 2020, PCR tests of the king’s son Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia were positive. In the spring of 2021, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel were infected. However, none of them became seriously ill.