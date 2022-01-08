Switzerland has developed an edible alternative to plastic packaging

BY Alexandr Ivanov
Scientists from the Swiss research organization Empa have partnered with retailer Lidl Switzerland to develop a protective cellulosic coating for fruits and vegetables. It is made from pomace, a substance that can be extracted from the skin of fruits and vegetables.

The coating can be applied to fruits and vegetables to extend their shelf life. The researchers spent more than a year on its development. Tests conducted showed that coated bananas remained yellow after 10 days, while uncoated bananas turned brown. According to the head of the Empa laboratory, Gustav Nyustrem, the shelf life of bananas has increased by more than a week.

“The big goal is that in the future such biocoatings can replace most of the petroleum-based packaging,” Nyström said.

The coating can either be sprayed onto the fruit or applied to the food as a sauce. Moreover, it is easy to wash off. The coating is absolutely harmless to the consumer.

The cellulosic layer will be tested and improved over the next two years in collaboration with Lidl Switzerland and fruit and vegetable suppliers. The new technology is planned to be introduced in all 150 Lidl stores throughout Switzerland.

