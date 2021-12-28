Syria says Israel launched a missile strike on its key port

BY Ivan Maltsev
According to the statements of the Syrian media, the port of Latakia has suffered serious damage.

Syrian state media reported that Israeli missiles fired from the Mediterranean Sea struck the Syrian port of Latakia, which caused fires and caused great damage.

The state news agency SANA reported that the strikes were carried out on Tuesday night.

According to the agency, the missiles fell on a container platform in the port.

Latakia is Syria’s main commercial port, and this strike is the second Israeli attack on the area this month.

