Take a look at the first photo of Hubble in 2022. This is a dying star

A new snapshot has been posted on Hubble’s Twitter, the first in 2022. This is a star that was previously photographed in 2019.

The image NGC 2022 shows a planetary nebula in the constellation Orion. It looks like an elongated spheroid surrounded by an almost spherical region. It is a planetary nebula at a fairly early stage of evolution.

The photo shows a dying star.

A planetary nebula has nothing to do with planets. The name comes from the fact that in earlier telescopes such objects looked round. NASA Press Office

It is a nebula centered on an aging star that held its outer layers for billions of years before dropping them into space.

The sun does not have enough mass to go supernova, so astronomers believe that in billions of years it will turn into a similar nebula.

The star has not yet reached its final white dwarf state.