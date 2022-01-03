Talks on Iran’s nuclear program resume in Vienna

Earlier, the representative of the Department of State stressed that it is too early to judge the constructiveness of Tehran’s position.

Negotiations on a return to the 2015 international agreement limiting Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions resume in Vienna on Monday after a break for the New Year holidays.

A spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the talks “are entering an in-depth phase.” Although the United States and Iran noted some progress during their talks, the Iranian side spoke out against what it calls “maximalist demands” from Washington, and the

Department of State spokesman Ned Price said last week that it was too early to judge whether Iran would show a “more constructive approach” during the current round of negotiations.

At the same time, the parties expressed their readiness to fully join the agreement.

Since indirect talks between the United States and Iran began in April, other countries that signed the 2015 nuclear deal have acted as intermediaries between the American and Iranian delegations.

Recall that the United States withdrew from the agreement in 2018 by the decision of then-President Donald Trump.

Later, Iran reneged on the commitments it had assumed under the agreement, starting to accumulate uranium beyond the maximum limits, enrich it to higher levels and use more advanced centrifuges.

On Friday, France condemned the recent launch of an Iranian satellite rocket, saying the move was a violation of UN Security Council resolutions. France stressed that Tehran’s actions are “all the more deplorable” because they were committed at a time when progress has been made at the talks in Vienna.