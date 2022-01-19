Tarantula-killing worm discovered

Nematodes are one of the most common animals on Earth – there are more than 25,000 species of them. But recently discovered – only the second, capable of killing a tarantula.

Scientists have named the worm Tarantobelus jeffdanielsi, after actor Jeff Daniels, best known for his roles in Dumb and Dumber, The Purple Rose of Cairo and 1990’s Arachnophobia, where his character saves the city from a deadly spider invasion.

“His character in the film is a spider-killer, specifically these nematodes,” said UC Riverside parasitologist Adler Dillman, who led the team that discovered the new nematode.

“When I first heard that a new species of nematode was named after me, I thought: “Why? Is there a resemblance? Daniels joked.

“Honestly, I was honored by their respect for me and Arachnophobia made me smile. And, of course, you cannot say that you have achieved success in Hollywood until you are recognized by specialists in the field of parasitology, ”said the actor.

The team’s work describing jeffdanielsi was recently published in the Journal of Parasitology.

In September 2019, a major tarantula breeder approached Dillman for help identifying a mysterious infection in some tarantulas. Samples sent for examination had a strange white mass around the mouth. Dillman immediately recognized the white areas as nematodes.

Once infected, tarantulas begin to act strangely, such as tiptoeing and refusing to eat. The appendages that control the fangs of the tarantula also stop working.

“It can take months because tarantulas don’t eat very often. However, if they contract this infection, they will starve to death,” Dillman said.

In addition to confirming that jeffdanielsi infection is deadly, Dillman’s team learned how worms reproduce and where they live on spiders.

Tarantobelus jeffdanielsi are self-fertilizing hermaphrodites that produce their own sperm and eggs. On average, according to Dillman, one hermaphrodite can give birth to 160 children in his life. In the laboratory, this lifespan is 11 days. It is unclear how long they can live on a tarantula.

The research team also found that the nematodes lived only in the mouth area – they did not exist in the stomach, and they did not appear to harm the outside of the tarantulas.

“It is not clear if the nematodes feed on the spiders themselves. They may be feeding on bacteria that live on tarantulas,” Dillman said.

One mystery that remains to be unraveled is how nematodes are able to change the behavior of tarantulas and paralyze their pedipalps, the organs that control their fangs.

Dillman is planning more research to understand this, as well as how breeders can treat or even prevent jeffdanielsi infections.

While identification of the tarantula parasite is rare, Dillman believes it says more about the number of people studying tarantulas than the likely uniqueness of the nematodes that infect them.

“Nematodes have been around for hundreds of millions of years. They have evolved to infect every kind of host on the planet, including humans,” he said. “Every animal you know on planet Earth has a nematode that can infect it.”