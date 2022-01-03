Tequila fish, which disappeared 30 years ago, returned to its natural habitat

Mexican specialists managed to return the extinct species of “tequila fish” to its natural habitat. They used individuals that were kept in captivity.

Tequila fish is officially called Zoogoneticus tequila, Tequila splitfin (or simply Tequila fish). It is a species of Gudeid fish (family Goodeidae) from Mexico, named after the Tequila volcano. The fish lived in the spring waters of the west-central part of Mexico, and disappeared by the end of the 20th century. However, scientists and local residents managed to return to their natural habitat a species that became extinct in nature, but survived in captivity.

About 20 years ago in Teuchitlán, a town near the Tequila volcano, a half-dozen students began efforts to return the tequila fish to their natural habitat. It has disappeared from local waters due to pollution, human activities and the introduction of invasive species. In 1998, ecologists from the Chester Zoo in England and other European organizations traveled to Mexico to help set up a fish conservation laboratory. They brought several pairs of tequila fish from collectors’ aquariums.

The fish began to breed in aquariums, and after a few years scientists tried to return them to the Teuchitlan River. But first, they built an artificial pond, and in 2012 they housed 40 couples. Two years later, there were about 10,000 individuals there. The result attracted the attention of sponsors from Europe, the United States and the United Arab Emirates, and the experiment continued in the river. After several years of studying the local ecosystem and working with local residents, the species was returned to its natural habitat.