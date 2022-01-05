Tesla drove on experimental battery twice the norm

Our Next Energy startup has created a battery that will allow the Tesla Model S to travel 1,210 km on a single charge.

Our Next Energy (ONE) has focused on developing the advanced Gemini battery pack made from safe and environmentally friendly materials.

The resulting battery prototype has a more compact and cheaper case to manufacture, and also allows you to store more energy than analogs.

We want to give up nickel and cobalt, but we don’t want to give up energy density. We strive to reinvent battery chemistry and cell architecture to provide a range of at least 1,200 km. With so much energy on board, you will be ready for any customer requirement, such as a trip from Detroit to Chicago or towing a trailer.

Mujib Ijaz, head of ONE

A practical test was carried out in the United States on the Tesla Model S electric car: it moved at an average speed of about 88 km / h. Ijaz noted that mass production is slated to start by the end of 2023.

A prototype battery pack, when tested using a Tesla Model S electric vehicle, provided it with a range of 1,210 km.

It is not yet known for which electric vehicles the new batteries will fit. As for the Tesla Model S, this is the only car that is known for certain to be compatible. The Tesla Model S was chosen for testing due to its high efficiency and large battery – this provided enough room for the ONE battery.