Tesla has opened a showroom in the capital of Xinjiang

As The Wall Street Journal newspaper points out, the corresponding announcement appeared on the company’s account on the Weibo social network.

The Tesla electric car company created by Elon Musk has opened a showroom in Urumqi, the administrative center of Xinjiang, where Uighurs live. This was reported on Monday by The Wall Street Journal.

According to the publication, the corresponding announcement appeared on the Tesla account on the Chinese social network Weibo. “Meet me in Xinjiang! We will send Xinjiang on an electric journey in 2022!” the newspaper quotes the message. The corresponding announcement did not appear on the English-language resources of Tesla.

Western countries accuse China of violating the rights of Uighurs living in Xinjiang. China categorically rejects these accusations. A number of Western companies considered reducing their work in Xinjiang in this regard, and the United States and some other countries announced that they would not send their official representatives to the Olympic Games in Beijing.

Earlier, the Chinese authorities criticized Elon Musk, saying that the network of Starlink satellites created by him poses threats to other space objects, including those belonging to the PRC.