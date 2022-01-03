Tesla has set a new record for the supply of electric vehicles for the year

The company has handed over almost a million cars to customers.

The number of electric vehicles delivered by Tesla to customers in 2021 amounted to 936,172, which is almost twice as much as the previous record figure of 2020, which amounted to 499,647 cars. This is stated in the company’s message.

The supply growth was 87%. At the same time, in the last quarter of 2021, 308,600 electric vehicles were delivered to customers, that is, almost a third of the total number.

As a result, the company managed to sell more cars than it produced in a year (930,422 units).

Tesla was founded by American entrepreneur Elon Musk in 2003. The company’s headquarters is located in the American city of Palo Alto (California). At first, the company specialized exclusively in the production of electric vehicles, but later it also began to create solar panels and other energy storage systems. In October 2021, the company’s market value exceeded $1 trillion for the first time.