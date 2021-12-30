Tesla recalls 475 thousand electric vehicles

More than 356 thousand Model 3 hatchbacks and more than 119 thousand Model S sedans are subject to recall.

The American company Tesla is recalling 475,000 cars with an electric motor due to a problem with the front trunk, which can open while driving, and malfunctions in the rear-view camera. This is stated in documents dated December 29, released on Thursday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

According to the agency, more than 356 thousand Model 3 hatchbacks and more than 119 thousand Model S sedans are subject to recall. The year of production of cars varies from 2014 to 2021, depending on the model. At the same time, the office does not specify the countries affected by this decision.

According to the materials of the regulator, a malfunction among Model 3 cars is associated with possible damage to the wiring of the rear-view camera during the closing of the rear trunk, which may interfere with the camera signal to the monitor. Malfunctions among Model S sedans can be caused by damage to the front trunk latch system. According to the regulator, this defect can lead to the opening of the trunk while driving.

As noted, it will be possible to replace faulty parts free of charge in the company’s service centers.