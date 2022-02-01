Tesla recalls about 54 thousand electric cars due to a problem with stop control

We are talking about the models Model S and Model X release 2016-2022, Model 3 2017-2022 and Model Y 2020-2022.

Tesla will recall about 54 thousand of its electric vehicles due to a problem in the software responsible for the Full Self-Driving system. This system, as Reuters reported on Tuesday, may not provide a complete stop of the car on some models and in some situations.

According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which the agency refers to, we are talking about the Model S and Model X models of 2016-2022, Model 3 2017-2022 and Model Y 2020-2022. The NHTSA found that the problem in the software does not always guarantee a complete stop of the electric car at all intersections equipped with appropriate signs. The management ordered Tesla to eliminate the software flaw.

The company, as the agency reports, has not yet commented on this order.

