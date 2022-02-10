Tesla recalls more than 578 thousand cars due to problems with sound notification of pedestrians

The Boombox function, which allows you to play music through an external car speaker while driving, can drown out the sounds of the pedestrian warning system.

Tesla will recall more than 578 thousand of its electric vehicles due to problems with the Boombox function, which interferes with the work of the so-called pedestrian warning system. This is stated in documents dated February 4, released on Thursday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

According to the regulator, the Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y of 2017-2022 are being recalled. “A Boombox function that allows you to play tunes through an external speaker [of these cars] while driving <…>, it can drown out the sounds of the pedestrian warning system,” the department said.

As The Washington Post newspaper notes, earlier the American regulator began checking against Boombox for its compliance with security standards. As emphasized in the NHTSA report, Tesla will be required to update the software of its cars in order to forcibly disable the ability to use the function while driving.

According to the information on the automaker’s website, the pedestrian warning system is built into these models of electric cars and makes them emit a certain sound when driving at a speed below 24 km/h. This sound serves as an alert for pedestrians about the approach of a car, which avoids collisions.