Tesla recalls nearly half a million Model 3 and Model S cars due to technical defects

Due to technical defects, Tesla has to recall more than 475,000 of its vehicles.

We are talking about 356,309 Model 3 vehicles produced between 2017 and 2020. The problem has to do with securing the trunk: repeated openings and closings can damage the wires that lead to the rear camera. As a result, the camera may stop working or malfunction, increasing the risk of collisions.

The company is also recalling 119,009 Model S vehicles that were produced between 2014 and 2021. Here the problem is related to the latch of the front trunk, and it can lead to the spontaneous opening of the hood, which obscures the driver’s view.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says there are no data on any accidents associated with these breakdowns yet.

Tesla intends to correct these defects by repositioning the retainer and installing a new wiring harness. For those owners who have already made repairs at their own expense, the company is ready to compensate for the damage.