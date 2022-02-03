Tesla will recall more than 817 thousand electric cars due to a problem with the seat belt signal

The company will fix the problem by releasing a software update.

Tesla will recall more than 817 thousand of its electric vehicles due to an error with the triggering of an audible signal notifying about an unbuckled seat belt. This was announced on Thursday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

According to the regulator, we are talking about the Model S and Model X models released in 2021-2022, Model 3 2017-2022 and Model Y 2020-2022. The management found that due to an error in the software, the sound signal may not work when the car is started.

The message says that the company will fix the problem by releasing a software update.

Earlier, Reuters, citing NHTSA, reported that Tesla will recall about 54 thousand of its electric vehicles due to a problem in the software responsible for the Full Self-Driving system. The NHTSA found that the problem in the software does not always guarantee a complete stop of the electric car at all intersections equipped with appropriate signs. This applies to the 2016-2022 Model S and Model X, 2017-2022 Model 3 and 2020-2022 Model Y models.