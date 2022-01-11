The 65-year-old head of the European Parliament, David-Maria Sassoli, has died

BY Ivan Maltsev
The funeral ceremony will take place in the Church of Santa Maria degli Angeli.

The funeral of the President of the European Parliament (EP) David Sassoli, who died on Tuesday at the age of 65, will be held in Rome on Friday, January 14. This was reported by the ANSA agency.

According to him, the funeral ceremony will take place at 12:00 local time in the Church of Santa Maria degli Angeli on the Roman Republic Square. David Sassoli was hospitalized in Aviano on Monday due to severe complications related to disorders of the immune system. In December, 65-year-old Sassoli, a former journalist, a representative of the Italian Democratic Party, announced that he would not stand for re-election as the speaker of the European Parliament, in order, as he explained, “not to split the European majority.” His mandate expired in January.

