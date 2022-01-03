The amazing case of the twins! The brother was born in 2021, and the sister – in 2022

A resident of the USA made an unusual gift to herself and her loved ones. Fatima Madrigal gave birth to twins with a difference of 15 minutes, but in different years.

A resonant case occurred in the maternity ward of a medical center in California. Fatima Madrigal and Robert Trujillo became parents of a son and daughter who were born 15 minutes apart, but their birth certificates indicate different years.

Fatima was admitted to the hospital before the New Year. The husband brought the wife when she went into labor. The couple knew that they would have twins, but did not guess what surprise the kids would give them. The couple’s son Alfredo was born on the very eve of the holiday – December 31 at 11.45 pm, but his sister Aylin was born immediately after the clock struck midnight. Thus, her date of birth is January 1, 2022.

Alfredo weighed 6 pounds 1 ounce, Aylin – 5 pounds 14 ounces. The girl became the first child born at the Natividad Medical Center in Monterey County in 2022.

“It’s amazing to me that they are twins, and they have different birthdays. I was happy that my daughter was born after midnight,” the happy mother said. The clinic staff was also surprised by this situation. “It was the most memorable birth in my career. It was an absolute pleasure to help these kids arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022. What an amazing case and a way to start the New Year!” – said the family doctor of the center Ana Abril Arias.

Fatima and Robert are parents with many children. Two older sisters and a brother are waiting for the twins at home. The woman in labor admitted that her son was waiting with special interest for an addition to the family. He was glad that one of the children was a boy, and he would finally have a brother. “Our family couldn’t wait to meet them,” the New York Post quotes the interlocutor.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 120,000 twins are born annually in the United States, which is more than three percent of all births. However, twins with different birthdays are extremely rare, with a probability of one case in 2 million.