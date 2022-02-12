The American submarine appeared in the territorial waters of Russia

On Saturday, an American submarine appeared in Russian territorial waters off the Kuril Islands, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

A U.S. submarine has appeared near the Kuril Islands in the Pacific Ocean, where the Russian Navy is conducting exercises, Reuters reports. According to the Russians, this is an American nuclear submarine of the Virginia type.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Americans initially ignored the call to sail, so the Russian frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov “took appropriate measures” and the boat left.

In connection with the incident, the U.S. military attache in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Defense Ministry. The resort did not provide details of the visit.

On Friday, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that there is a significant risk of an attack on Ukraine before the end of the Beijing Olympics on February 20.

Sullivan stressed that American intelligence has no information about whether Russian President Vladimir Putin has already made a decision to resume aggression against Ukraine. However, he added that the risk of invasion increases with the arrival of new forces near Ukraine.

On Saturday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about the situation around Ukraine.

Blinken noted that the diplomatic way to resolve the conflict “remains open, but on condition that Russia undertakes de-escalation and fulfills its readiness for dialogue.”

The head of American diplomacy confirmed that if Moscow decides to continue its aggression against Ukraine, it will meet a firm, resolute and united response from the transatlantic community.