The American who insulted Biden on the phone explained his actions with a joke

Jared Schmeck said he didn’t mean to be rude.

The father of four children, Jared Schmeck, who made inappropriate statements to the head of state during a Christmas phone line with U.S. President Joe Biden, believes that he did not show any disrespect thereby. This is reported by The Oregonian newspaper.

On Friday, the first couple of the country traditionally held a telephone conversation with young Americans on Christmas Eve. Schmeck greeted the head of state and First Lady Jill Biden during the line: “I hope you have a wonderful Christmas too. Let’s go, Brandon!” Opponents of the American leader in conservative circles use the euphemism “Let’s go, Brandon!” instead of obscene swearing at the head of the White House.

The caller later claimed that he did not want to be rude. “I have nothing against Mr. Biden, but I’m upset because I think he could have done a better job,” he said. The Oregon resident who got into an ambiguous story is 35 years old, he works for an electric company, before that he served in the police for six years. According to him, the statements did not contain disrespect towards the president.

Schmeck stated that he is not a supporter of the former U.S. president, Republican Donald Trump, while describing himself as a “free-thinking American and follower of Jesus Christ.” The father of four children said that he was not aware of the broadcast of the conversation. However, according to him, after uttering the ill-fated phrase, the call was disconnected. Schmeck explained his remarks with a joke. “Now I am being attacked for taking advantage of my freedom of speech,” he said.