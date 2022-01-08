The appearance of the fingerprint is associated with genes that seriously affect the development of the fetus

Fingerprints are linked to limb developmental genes that are critical to fetal development.

The researchers carried out the most comprehensive analysis of fingerprints and found that genes responsible for limb development, not skin pattern, influence their appearance. The study could help scientists better understand the relationship between genes and phenotypic traits in humans.

Although the fingerprints are unique, they are nonetheless divided into three broad groups – arch, loop, and curl. These grooves and ridges begin to form on the fingers and toes of the fetus after the third month of pregnancy. Scientists have previously concluded that fingerprints have potentially evolved to help humans grasp objects and sense their texture. But how exactly these patterns are formed is unknown.

The authors of the new work scanned the DNA of more than 23 thousand people from different ethnic groups and found that at least 43 regions of the genome are associated with fingerprints. One of the most influential regions appears to regulate the expression of a gene called EVI1, which plays an important role in the development of embryonic limbs.

To test their discovery, the team modified the DNA of the mice to down-regulate the expression of the EVI1 gene. They found that mice with downregulated EVI1 showed abnormal skin patterns on their fingers.

Analysis of data collected from humans has shown that fingerprints are genetically correlated with finger length. For example, people with “curls” on their little fingers tend to have longer little fingers. And this correlation is closely related to genes involved in limb development.

We don’t know exactly how genes shape fingerprint patterns, but it could be related to the strength of embryonic tissue growth. They are called volar pads and play an important role in the formation of various fingerprint patterns. Jinsi Li, geneticist at the Institute of Human Phenomenon at Fudan University in Shanghai

As the fetus’s arms grow, the palms and fingers will stretch and lengthen, Li said. Therefore, the curl can turn into a loop.

Notably, previous studies have shown EVI1 to be associated with the risk of leukemia, and some studies have noted that people with more curls are more susceptible to the condition, Lee points out.