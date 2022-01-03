The author of the music for “Sesame Street” Stephen Lawrence has died

The composer was 82 years old.

The composer who composed the music for the American children’s program Sesame Street, Stephen Lawrence, has died at the age of 82, Variety magazine reports, citing his wife, Cantor Cathy Lawrence.

According to him, the composer died at the Clara Maas Hospital in Belleville (New Jersey).

For 30 years, Lawrence wrote the music for Sesame Street, for which he wrote about 300 songs and for which he received three Emmy Awards.

In addition, Lawrence created soundtracks for the romantic melodrama “Sooner or Later,” the film “Bang the Drum Slowly” and the HBO musical “The Tale of Peter Rabbit.” From 2003 until his death, Lawrence worked as a conductor at the synagogue in Stamford.