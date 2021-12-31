The best game of the year has been selected

Eurogamer magazine named Unpacking the Game of the Year.

Eurogamer journalists have chosen the 10 best games of the year. This is reported on the project’s website.

Unpacking, a puzzle game from Witch Beam studio was named the best game, the gameplay of which is based on unpacking various boxes. The title is available on PCs and popular consoles. “There is something soothing about neatly folding T-shirts and socks and proudly putting books on once empty shelves,” the journalists noted.

In the second position was Halo Infinite, which the authors called a worthy continuation of the legendary Halo series. Returnal took the third place: “In an ideal world, all exclusives should be like this: focused, distinct, reflecting the work of developers invested in them.”

Death’s Door, Metroid Dread, Dorfromantik, Wildermyth, The Artful Escape, Hitman 3 and Forza Horizon 5 are also in the top 10 of the rating.

In conclusion, experts noted that 2021 turned out to be a year of delay, when not very many bright projects entered the market. “We need to wait for next year to see the continuation of Breath of the Wild, Starfield, Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West,” the material says.