The Biden administration condemned China in connection with the cancellation of flights due to COVID-19

A representative of the U.S. Department of Transport said that China’s actions are incompatible with its obligations under the air transport agreement between the countries.

The Biden administration on Wednesday criticized China’s decision to cancel several more flights from the United States due to the growing number of passengers infected with coronavirus. This was reported by Reuters with reference to a representative of the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“China’s actions are incompatible with its obligations under the air transport agreement between the United States and China,” said a representative of the Ministry of Transport. “We are cooperating with the Chinese government on this issue and reserve the right to take appropriate regulatory measures.”

Earlier on Wednesday, China canceled six more flights from the United States due to an increase in the number of passengers who receive a positive PCR test result upon arrival. Thus, the number of canceled flights from the United States to China this year has increased to 70. Reuters notes that even before that, the number of flights between the two countries was significantly reduced.