The black hole in the center of our galaxy turned out to be unpredictable and chaotic

Researchers analyzed recorded black hole flares in the center of the Milky Way. It turned out that these phenomena are chaotic and unpredictable in time.

An international team of researchers has discovered that the black hole at the center of our galaxy, Sagittarius A, flares up irregularly, not only day after day, but also over the long term. To come to this conclusion, the team analyzed 15 years of data.

Sagittarius A is a powerful source of radio, X-ray and gamma radiation. Astronomers have known for decades that Sagittarius A flares up every day, emitting bursts of radiation that are 10 to 100 times brighter than normal signals.

To learn more about these flares, the astronomer team looked for patterns in 15-year data provided by the Swift Observatory. Researchers have been observing gamma rays from the black hole since 2006. The analysis showed a high level of activity from 2006 to 2008, with a sharp decline in activity over the next four years. After 2012, the frequency of outbreaks increased again – it was difficult for researchers to identify any pattern.

Over the next few years, the team of astronomers expects to collect enough data to rule out the influence of gaseous clouds or stars on flares.

“Swift’s large dataset did not come about by accident,” the researchers noted. They themselves carried out specific measurements, and also applied for an increase in the observation time. Scientists note that “this is a special observation program that allows for a lot of research.”

“How exactly outbreaks occur remains unclear. Previously, it was thought that more flares follow gaseous clouds or stars passing by the black hole, but there is no evidence of this yet. And we cannot yet confirm the hypothesis that the magnetic properties of the surrounding gas also play a role, ”added the scientists.