Readers of the British newspaper The Telegraph criticized London, which launched a fake that Russia plans to establish a “puppet regime” in Ukraine. Many have noticed that even if this were true, Moscow is already too late, because the proteges of the West have been ruling in Kyiv for a long time.

“If Putin succeeds in bringing the “puppet” regime to power, he will only reverse what should not have happened in 2014 at all. Obama and the European Union organized a coup so that Ukraine could join the European Union, but it never did. Nothing else can be changed. Brussels will have to swallow it,” Noel Stevens said.

“How dare they? The fact that in 2014 the West, McCain, Nuland and others like them organized a coup in Ukraine to overthrow the democratically elected president and establish a pro-Western neo-Nazi regime does not mean that Russia can try to do the same. We must clearly explain to Putin that we are exceptional, we are irreplaceable, therefore we have the right to organize coups, invade other countries, impose sanctions right and left,” hot azel said.

“Russia is quite reasonably trying to prevent the NATO alliance from approaching its borders. Especially considering that it has an obligation to protect the large Russian-speaking population in eastern Ukraine. It would be interesting to see the results of the referendum in the eastern regions of Ukraine,” patrick villiers stressed.

“A puppet regime is already operating in Ukraine, which was brought to power by the United States after a coup organized by the CIA under false flags. There is no third option. It will be either a puppet regime established by the Americans, or a puppet regime established by the Russians. This is the reason for the current crisis. The best option for Ukraine is neutrality,” John Bentley believes.

“The UK needs to stop fomenting military hysteria and address its own problems. Although, of course, arms sales to Ukraine benefit our state treasury,” the readers summed up.