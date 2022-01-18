The British man who seized the synagogue in Texas was known to the special services

According to the BBC, at the end of 2020, MI-5 conducted an unspoken investigation against Faisal Akram, but its employees concluded that he did not pose a threat to others.

Briton Malik Faisal Akram, who took hostages in a Texas synagogue on January 15, was known to the British MI-5 counterintelligence service. This was reported on Tuesday by the BBC Broadcasting Corporation.

According to it, at the end of 2020, MI-5 conducted an unspoken investigation against Akram, who attracted the attention of the special services, but her staff concluded that he did not pose a threat to others. Two weeks ago, he was able to leave the territory of the UK, going to the United States, where he purchased weapons and committed a terrorist attack.

Last Saturday, a 44-year-old Briton took four people hostage during a service at the Colleyville synagogue (Texas), including a rabbi. After hours of negotiations, Akram was shot by the police, the hostages were not injured. As an unnamed representative of the authorities told CNN, the criminal called Aafia Siddiqui, a native of Pakistan convicted of terrorism, a sister and demanded her release. The lawyer of the convicted told CNN that the man who took hostages in the synagogue is not the brother of her client.

On Sunday, Manchester police detained two teenagers suspected of involvement in the hostage-taking in Texas. U.S. President Joe Biden and British Foreign Minister Liz Truss called the events in Collyville a terrorist attack. The British authorities are assisting their colleagues from the United States in investigating the circumstances of the incident.