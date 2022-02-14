The Bundestag called the U.S. demands to stop “Nord Stream-2” absurd

The United States is constantly demanding to curtail the project, while at the same time increasing the volume of oil imports from Russia, said Deputy Sevim Dagdelen.

Delaying the certification of the “Nord Stream-2” pipeline does not make sense, the U.S. demands to stop the project are unacceptable. This was stated by the Bundestag deputy from the Left Party, representative of the Foreign Policy Committee Sevim Dagdelen.

“It is absurd and audacious that the U.S. government constantly demands to curtail the “Nord Stream-2″ project, while at the same time increasing the volume of oil imports from Russia,” the deputy said.

According to her, the ultimatum statements of U.S. President Joe Biden about stopping “Nord Stream-2” are “disrespect for the democratic sovereignty of Germany and its European partners.” “Biden probably sees European partners as just satellite countries that he wants to use as a market for non-ecological fracking gas,” the politician believes. According to the deputy, German citizens will eventually pay for the sharp rise in energy prices.

“Delaying the certification of “Nord Stream-2″ is stupid,” Dagdelen said. “While citizens in Europe are afraid of a new war, American gas concerns are in a great mood,” the politician believes.