The Canadian court awarded compensation to the relatives of the victims of the crash of the Ukrainian plane

The trial was held without the participation of representatives of Iran, where the airliner was shot down two years ago.

A court in Canada has decided to pay compensation in the amount of $84 million to the families of six people who died as a result of the crash of the Ukrainian International Airlines plane shot down by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps two years ago.

All 176 people on board were killed when the IRGC shot down the airliner in January 2020 shortly after its departure from Tehran airport.

More than 130 passengers of the flight were connected with Canada. Among the dead were also citizens or residents of Afghanistan, Great Britain, Iran, Ukraine and Sweden.

The relatives, who were awarded compensation by the decision of January 3, filed a civil lawsuit against Iran and other officials who, in their opinion, are to blame for the incident.

Their lawyer, Mark Arnold, said the plaintiffs had lost spouses, children, siblings, nephews or nieces who were on board.

Iran did not defend itself in court, as a result of which the court ruled in favor of the plaintiffs.

Arnold said his team will look for opportunities to seize Iranian assets, including oil tankers, in Canada and abroad to pay compensation. According to him, his team will try to seize any assets.