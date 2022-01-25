The cargo of U.S. military aid to Kyiv included 300 Javelin complexes

According to Newsweek magazine, the cargo also included weapons for the destruction of bunkers.

The cargo of military aid from the United States to Ukraine, delivered on Tuesday, includes 300 Javelin anti-tank complexes with ammunition for them. This was reported by Newsweek magazine.

The cargo also included weapons for the destruction of bunkers, the publication adds, without specifying details.

The fact that Kyiv received 300 Javelin complexes was also reported by the Fox News channel and the journalist of the American BuzzFeed portal Christopher Miller on Twitter.

On Tuesday, the third batch of lethal weapons arrived in Ukraine. The previous delivery of American weapons to Ukraine with a total weight of more than 80 tons was on January 23. The day before, the first batch of military cargo, including ammunition, with a total weight of more than 90 tons, was delivered to Ukraine.