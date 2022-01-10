The cause of a fire in a residential building in New York was a heater

The head of firefighters added that the fire started in a two-storey apartment.

A faulty electric heater caused a fire in a multi-storey building in New York, which claimed the lives of at least 19 people. This was announced at a press conference by the head of the New York City Fire Department, Daniel Nigro.

“It all started with a faulty electric heater. This caused the fire,” he said.

The head of firefighters added that the fire started in a two-storey apartment. The family living there did not close the door during the evacuation, which caused the flames and smoke to spread quickly. The fire engulfed the second and third floors, and smoke enveloped the entire building. According to Nigro, “victims were found literally on every floor of the building,” many inhaled smoke and received burns of the upper respiratory tract.

The fire allegedly started after 11 a.m., and by 2:00 p.m. it has already been extinguished. The fire was assigned the maximum, fifth category, 200 firefighters were involved in fighting the fire. According to the latest data, 19 people became victims of the fire, including nine children, about 60 people were injured, the life of half of them is under threat.