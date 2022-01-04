The characteristics of the POCO M4 have become known

In the near future, Xiaomi will present a mid-budget smartphone POCO M4. It will company the POCO M4 Pro and replace the POCO M3 in the market.

The presentation of the smartphone is expected in early February 2022. About a month before the announcement, some technical characteristics of the upcoming novelty appeared.

The POCO M4 will receive a MediaTek chipset. The model of the single-chip system has not yet been specified. It should be more powerful than the Snapdragon 662 mobile processor used in the POCO M3 smartphone.

The hero of the note will acquire a triple main camera with a resolution of 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP with image sensors OmniVision OV64B40, Sony IMX355 and OmniVision OV2A, respectively. The parameters of the front camera have not yet been specified.

The POCO M4 will get an IPS panel with support for a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The smartphone will go on sale with preinstalled Android 11 OS, not Android 12. The operating system will be supplemented with MIUI 12.5 shell, not MIUI 13.