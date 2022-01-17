The chief infectious disease specialist of the USA believes that booster doses of vaccines do not harm immunity

BY Alexandr Ivanov


Anthony Fauci stated the need to develop a universal drug for all strains of coronavirus.

To date, there is no evidence that booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in compliance with the schedule of their use can have a negative impact on immunity. This was announced on Monday at the virtual discussion “Davos Agenda” by Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergic and Infectious Diseases of the United States.

“There is no evidence that booster doses received at different times can negatively affect immunity,” he said, noting the need to develop a universal drug for all coronavirus strains. According to the expert, the creation of such a vaccine is one of the priorities of the scientific community today.

To date, according to Johns Hopkins University, over 65.7 million people have been infected with COVID-19 in the United States. More than 850 thousand Americans died.

