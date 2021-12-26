The chief infectious disease specialist of the USA: the contagiousness of Omicron can neutralize its lesser danger

Anthony Fauci urged not to calm down ahead of time due to data on a less severe course of the disease with the Omicron strain.

An increasing number of cases of infection with the Omicron strain of coronavirus in the United States may negate the positive effect of a less serious course of the disease in this variant, and an insufficient level of vaccination in the country will lead to an increase in the number of hospitalizations. This opinion was expressed by the director of the National Institute of Allergic and Infectious Diseases of the USA Anthony Fauci in a Sunday interview with ABC.

“There is one thing we can agree on – that Omicron is extremely contagious. It surpasses the previous most contagious variants, including the Delta strain,” Fauci said. “When we first drew attention to the data from the UK, it was obvious that the ratio of cases of infection and hospitalizations is low. Interestingly, the length of stay in the hospital was lower; the need for artificial lung ventilation was low.”

The expert drew attention to the special situation in South Africa. “There, the majority of the population was infected with past variants of the virus, “Delta” or “Beta.” Most likely, it was a combination of the fact that the virus variant is initially less dangerous or, more likely, there is a degree of residual protection from past infections of those who were previously infected and survived,” the chief infectious disease specialist of the United States believes.

Fauci urged not to calm down ahead of time due to data on a less severe course of the disease with the Omicron strain. “The problem is that <…> with such a high rate of new infections, this can offset the reduction in the danger of the variant,” he noted. “So if you have very, very many people with a less serious strain, it can neutralize the positive effect of a less serious course.”

The head of the National Institute expressed concern that many Americans have not yet been vaccinated. “We have to be careful not to calm down. This can still lead to a large number of hospitalizations in the United States,” Fauci said.