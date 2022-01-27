The Chinese Foreign Minister urged the United States to stop interfering with the holding of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing

The Chinese Foreign Minister urged the United States to stop interfering with the holding of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing

China also called on the U.S. to stop playing with fire on the Taiwan issue.

The United States must immediately stop interfering with the Beijing Winter Olympics. This was stated on Thursday by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“The matter of paramount importance is that the American side should stop interfering with the holding of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing,” the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry quotes him as saying.

On December 6, the United States announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, which involves the refusal of officials to travel to China. However, American athletes will take part in the competition. The U.S. position was supported by Australia, Great Britain, Canada, the Netherlands and Denmark.

The XXIV Winter Olympic Games will be held in Beijing from February 4 to 20, 2022, and the Paralympic Games – from March 4 to March 13. The capital of the People’s Republic of China was chosen as the venue for the Olympics and Paralympics at the session of the International Olympic Committee in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015. Beijing will be the first city in the world to host both the Summer (2008) and Winter Olympic Games.

The Taiwan question

China also called on the United States to stop playing with fire on the Taiwan issue and stop forming various kinds of anti-Chinese cliques.

“The United States should stop playing with fire on the issue of Taiwan, stop forming various kinds of anti-Chinese “cliques” aimed at deterring China,” the Chinese Foreign Minister said.

The United States severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979 and established them with Beijing. Despite this, Washington continues to maintain contacts with the self-governing island and supplies it with weapons, which causes protests in China.

