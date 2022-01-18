The CIA director met with the President of Ukraine last week

BY Ivan Maltsev
William Burns’ trip was planned in advance, and not caused by any new emergency circumstances.

CIA Director William Burns met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and representatives of the Ukrainian intelligence community last week. This was reported by CNN, citing two sources in the U.S. administration.

According to the TV company, the trip was planned in advance, and not caused by any new emergency circumstances. During the past meetings, the possibility of a “Russian invasion” of Ukraine was discussed. CNN does not provide any other details and does not specify exactly where Burns’ meeting with Zelensky took place. A group of American senators representing both the Democratic and Republican Parties also visited Ukraine on Monday.

