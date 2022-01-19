The committee in the case of the storming of the Capitol received data on the phone conversations of Trump’s son

As CNN notes, the subpoenas were sent to Eric Trump and TV presenter Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Members of the special committee of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress investigating the circumstances of the storming of the Capitol in early 2021 have received data on telephone conversations of one of the sons of former American President Donald Trump. This was reported by CNN, citing sources.

The subpoenas were sent to the son of ex-President Eric Trump and TV presenter Kimberly Guilfoyle. She is a friend of another son of the former leader of the country – Donald Trump Jr. The members of the special committee demanded from them data on the time and duration of incoming and outgoing calls made from their phones, as well as information about SMS messages sent from these numbers and sent to them.

The demands of the congressmen were met. As the TV company notes, for the first time, subpoenas demanding to provide data as part of the investigation of the events of January 6, 2021 were sent to members of Donald Trump’s family.