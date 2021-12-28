The committee investigating the attack on the Capitol will present interim results in the summer

The final report on the reasons for the attack is scheduled to be submitted in the fall, before the midterm electionsю

The House Committee investigating the attack on the Capitol intends to submit an interim report in the summer of 2022, and a final report in the fall, a source familiar with the investigation said on Tuesday.

Such a schedule, which was first reported by the Washington Post, will allow the committee to publish the results before the midterm congressional elections in November 2022.

The committee is investigating the reasons for the attack on the Capitol, which occurred on January 6, including the actions of former President Donald Trump and his efforts to change the results of the presidential election.

Speaking to his supporters, Trump said he would never accept the election results and urged them to “fight desperately,” after which the crowd stormed into the Capitol, where lawmakers were preparing to witness the victory of Democrat Joe Biden.

During the investigation, the committee sent more than 50 subpoenas and heard the testimony of more than 300 witnesses.

The Committee works mostly behind closed doors, but its leaders have said they plan to hold public hearings in the coming months.

Four people were killed during the riots, and one Capitol police officer died the next day from his injuries. Hundreds of police officers were injured, and four subsequently committed suicide.

More than 700 people were arrested in connection with the storming of the Capitol.