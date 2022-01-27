The composition of the U.S. Supreme Court may be updated

Liberal Justice Stephen Breyer may retire soon, giving Biden a chance to nominate his Supreme Court nominee.

As it became known from Democratic lawmakers, liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to resign, thus giving President Joe Biden the opportunity to fulfill his election promise to appoint the first African-American woman in the history of the United States to a position in the country’s highest judicial body.

The resignation of 83-year-old Breyer, who was appointed to this post in 1994, will be the first chance for Biden to appoint his candidate to the Supreme Court, where the majority of votes – six against three – are now conservatives. Biden’s predecessor, Republican Donald Trump managed to appoint three judges during his four years in office.

Democrats now have a slim majority in the Senate, whose members, in accordance with the Constitution, approve candidates for the Supreme Court. Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said today that the nominee that President Biden will present to replace Breyer will be “immediately” considered and approved “with maximum speed.”

Democrats have a reason to rush. Republicans have a good chance of regaining control of the Senate in the midterm congressional elections to be held on November 8, and the leader of the Republican Party in the upper house of Congress, Mitch McConnell, has made it clear that he will block all candidates that President Biden nominates to the Supreme Court if his party again receives a majority of votes.

A new liberal judge, whom Joe Biden may nominate to replace the retiring Breyer, will not change the ideological balance in the court, but will allow the liberal wing to be updated and appoint a much younger judge who will be able to exercise her powers for, perhaps, several decades – Supreme Court judges can remain in office for life.

White House press Secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden will fulfill the promise he made during the presidential election campaign and nominate an African-American woman to the post of judge. Neither the White House nor the Supreme Court has yet officially confirmed Breyer’s impending resignation.

According to a source familiar with the discussions, Democrats want to approve Biden’s candidacy in a time frame similar to the one-month process that was used by Republicans in 2020 to approve Judge Amy Coney Barrett, nominated by Donald Trump.

Schumer should not face serious obstacles to the approval of the candidacy. Senate rules requiring a qualified majority of votes do not apply to voting on candidates for courts of different instances, which means that Democrats can approve their candidate by a simple majority of votes – 50 out of 100, plus the casting vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Two centrist Democrats who recently blocked some of Biden’s legislative initiatives, Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, have so far supported most of the candidates nominated by the president for judicial positions.

Among the potential candidates Joe Biden may nominate are Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was confirmed by the Senate last June for a post on the U.S. Court of Appeals, and Leondra Kruger, a judge of the Supreme Court of California.