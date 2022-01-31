The consequences of Russia’s disconnection from SWIFT are named

Experts told the British newspaper Financial Times about the consequences in case of disconnection of Russia from SWIFT.

Nicolas Veron from the Belgian Bruegel Research Center is sure that too much attention is paid to restrictive measures in the field of payment systems. Although this step may create “certain operational problems,” it will not prevent Moscow from concluding deals with European and American partners, he said.

According to former American official Daniel Tanenbaum, the United States and the European Union will act cautiously against Moscow, since too harsh measures may interfere with gas supplies.

“To disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT would mean using a grenade launcher where a rifle could be just as effective,” consultant Oliver Wyman reasoned.

According to experts, sanctions against Moscow should not lead to concomitant (for the West) economic damage. To do this, it is necessary to exclude restrictions that could interfere with energy supplies from Russia, financial analysts summed up.