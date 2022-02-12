The conversation between Putin and Biden ended

The conversation between Putin and Biden ended

The White House has not yet reported on the content and results of the conversation.

The conversation between the Presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, ended on Saturday at 12:06 Washington time zone. This was reported to reporters at the White House.

“The conversation between President Biden and President Putin over a secure connection ended at 12:06 am on the east coast of the United States,” the White House said. The American side has not yet reported on the content and results of the conversation.

According to the American side, the conversation lasted more than an hour. It began, as previously stated by the White House, at 11:04 am U.S. East Coast time. The head of the U.S. administration is spending this weekend at his residence in Camp David (Maryland).

As the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov reported earlier, the initiative to hold the conversation came from Washington, and “the request was preceded by a written appeal from the American side.”

