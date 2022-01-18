The cost of the largest platform for trading NFT tokens exceeded $ 13 billion

The volume of transactions on the site has increased 600 times in 2021.

The value of OpenSea, the largest platform for trading non-fungible token (NFT), reached $13.3 billion, during the last round of fundraising, investors invested $300 million, one of its founders Devin Finzer wrote on the company’s blog.

“In 2021, we saw that the world accepted the idea that NFT is the basic structural element of the new P2P economies. They give users more freedom and engagement in digital goods, as well as developers to build powerful, interoperable applications that give users real economic value and benefit,” he said.

Finzer also noted that the volume of transactions on the site has increased 600 times over the past year, so the company intends to use the funds received to increase its staff, improve user support and security, as well as to develop new products.

According to Dune Analytics, in December last year, the total volume of trading on the site amounted to about $ 3.5 billion and broke the company’s previous record of $3.42 billion, set in August 2021.

A non-fungible token is a digital certificate based on blockchain technology confirming the right to own a virtual asset. The NFT is unique, it cannot be forged or replaced with another one. NFT technology was created in 2017. Over 5 million tokens have been sold during its existence.