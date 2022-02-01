The court denied Norwegian terrorist Anders Breivik early release

The terrorist is serving a 21-year prison sentence, which can be extended an unlimited number of times.

A court has denied Norwegian right-wing radical Anders Breivik, who is serving a sentence for committing terrorist attacks in Norway in July 2011, parole. This is stated in the decision of the Telemark District Court, published on Tuesday.

The court’s unanimous decision stated that Breivik would not be released.

“Given that his psychiatric characteristics have not changed, there is a clear risk that he will return to the conditions that led to the terrorist attacks on July 22, 2011,” the court’s reasoning says.

At the same time, the convict will appeal against the court’s decision, his lawyer Oystein Storrvik said. “Breivik is appealing the decision,” the lawyer said. He also said that they are now working on a lawsuit against Norway, because, in their opinion, the conditions of Breivik’s sentence contradict human rights.

The parole process took place within the walls of Skien prison, where the criminal is being held, from January 18 to 20. During it, forensic psychiatrist Randi Rosenqvist, called as a witness by the prosecutor’s office, indicated that in the event of a possible release, Breivik would “fall out of Norwegian society,” which could lead to a new surge of aggression.

Breivik himself, speaking in court, laid the blame for the terrorist attacks he committed in July 2011 on a neo-Nazi network, which, as he claims, contributed to his radicalization via the Internet. According to him, his fault lies only in the fact that he “allowed himself to be radicalized.”

The terrorist filed a request for early release in the fall of 2020 due to the fact that in 2021 the minimum term of his stay in prison on the received sentence expired.

On July 22, 2011, Breivik detonated a powerful explosive device at a government building in central Oslo, killing eight people and injuring several hundred. On the same day, he opened fire on the participants of the rally of the youth wing of the Social Democratic Workers’ Party, who were on the island of Utoya, killing 69 and wounding 66 people, mostly teenagers. Now the terrorist is serving a 21-year prison sentence, which can be extended an unlimited number of times if the prisoner, according to the authorities, continues to pose a danger to society.