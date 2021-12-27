The DART kamikaze probe, which will crash into an asteroid, has sent the first pictures

BY Alexandr Ivanov
Specialists of the DART mission support group have published the first images taken by the DRACO camera installed on board the probe.

The DART device was launched to crash into an asteroid: so astronomers want to test whether it can protect the planet in the event of an asteroid threat. DART launched in October 2021 and has now sent the first images from its camera to Earth, confirming that the device is performing well and has withstood the difficult launch.

The first pictures were taken with the DRACO camera – it takes pictures in high resolution. This is the only device on board the vehicle, as its main tasks include navigation and targeting.

The camera is needed to record the size and shape of the asteroid Didymos and receive information about which part of the cosmic body the DART will hit.

NASA employees will try to accelerate DART to 24 thousand km / h before the collision. They calculated that as a result, Dimorph’s speed would change by a fraction of a percent. It seems that this is not enough, but, according to scientists, it is enough to change the period of its circulation.

