The date of the telephone conversation between Lavrov and Blinken became known

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will speak by phone with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, February 1, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

On the eve of possible negotiations between the two diplomats, Deputy Head of the American Foreign Ministry Victoria Nuland said. However, she did not specify the format of the conversation.

“A face-to-face meeting is not planned. A telephone conversation between Lavrov and Blinken will take place on Tuesday,” Zakharova said.