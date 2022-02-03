The Department of State announced sanctions against the Indonesian organization World Human Care

The U.S. accuses her of financing terrorism.

The State Department announced on Thursday the imposition of sanctions against the Indonesian organization World Human Care, accusing it of financing terrorism.

“The organization provided financial support to the Indonesian Mujahideen Council (MMI), a terrorist group based in Indonesia,” Ned Price, the head of the Department of State’s press service, said in a statement.

“World Human Care provided financial support to the actions of MMI in Syria under the pretext of providing humanitarian assistance,” the statement says. “The actions of World Human Care deserve condemnation not only because it supports terrorist organizations, but also because it undermines the work and reputation of those who really provide humanitarian assistance around the world,” Price said.

The United States will take measures to expose and disrupt the actions of the Indonesian Mujahideen Council on the use of a humanitarian organization as a cover for the collection and transfer of illegal funds, the report says.