The Department of State considered the possibility of evacuation of embassy staff in Kazakhstan

In the end, the embassy staff came to the conclusion that there is no need for evacuation at the moment.

The Department of State did not rule out the possibility of evacuation of employees of the American Embassy and U.S. citizens from Kazakhstan in connection with the protests. This was reported on Thursday by the newspaper Politico with reference to the available correspondence of department employees.

According to the newspaper, representatives of the department, including First Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, during the correspondence considered various ways to ensure the safety of employees of the U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan, up to evacuation.

In the end, the embassy staff came to the conclusion that there is no need for evacuation at the moment, the newspaper reports.

The Department of State declined to comment on the information, but a representative of the department told Politico that the department is monitoring the situation in Kazakhstan, and U.S. missions in the country continue to work with limited capabilities.

Earlier, the head of the press service of the State Department, Ned Price, speaking at a briefing, said that the United States is ready to assist Kazakhstan in solving the problems that caused the protests, in particular, “corruption problems.” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a telephone conversation with Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi on Thursday called for a peaceful settlement of the crisis with respect for human rights.