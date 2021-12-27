The Department of State does not have enough funds to provide other countries with a COVID vaccine

According to Politico, the agency requested additional funding.

The U.S. Agency for International Development, part of the Department of State, is experiencing a shortage of funds for the distribution of a vaccine against the new coronavirus in the world, it has requested additional funding. This is stated in an article published on Monday in the electronic version of the newspaper Politico.

According to two sources of the publication from among the employees of this structure, she “is running out of funds to finance the campaign [of U.S. President Joe] Biden, aimed at making millions of vaccinations in the world in 2022.” The sources said that without additional funds, the agency “will not be able to fully fulfill its obligations to assist the Biden administration in distributing hundreds of millions of doses of the vaccine produced by the United States in low- and middle-income countries by mid-2022.” According to U.S. officials, the agency needs “at least $7 billion in 2022” to complete the task.

As noted in the publication, this year the agency has been allocated more than $ 1.6 billion for this program. These funds have already been spent or distributed for the next few months. The sources said that “the agency is working with the White House to find the necessary additional funds.”

The material contains a comment by representatives of the structure: “The U.S. Agency for International Development is not reducing its activity in the work; we are assessing what we will need, at the same time we continue to interact with foreign partners in the further implementation of the task in 2022.”

The Biden administration had previously promised to deliver about 1.2 billion doses of vaccines to other countries. According to Johns Hopkins University, which conducts calculations based on information from federal and local authorities, more than 52.2 million cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the United States since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 816 thousand people have died. According to both of these indicators, the country ranks first in the world.