The Department of State has imposed sanctions on a number of Belarusian officials

Visa restrictions on officials involved in the scandal with Olympic participant Kristina Timanovskaya were introduced in accordance with the “Khashoggi ban.”

The Department of State on Thursday imposed visa restrictions on Belarusian officials involved in illegal repressions against dissidents outside Belarus – in particular, against officials who participated in the attempt to forcibly repatriate Belarusian athlete Kristina Timanovskaya during the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo last year.

The sanctions were imposed as part of the “Khashoggi ban” – a tool to counter transnational repression, established by the administration in 2021.

“The United States welcomes the efforts of the Belarusian Sports Solidarity Fund to support and protect the rights of athletes in the face of the harsh suppression by the Lukashenka regime and the ongoing repression of Belarusians inside and outside the country. We stand in solidarity with Timanovskaya and all other people who have faced the regime’s attempts to silence critics,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The Secretary of State confirmed that the United States continues to support the people of Belarus, calling on the regime of Alexander Lukashenko to stop repression, release political prisoners, start a dialogue with the democratic opposition and civil society and hold free and fair elections under international supervision.

“We will continue to work with the international community to bring to justice those responsible for repression and human rights violations in Belarus,” Blinken stressed.